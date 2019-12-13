Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Sterling Strickler Sr.. View Sign Service Information Maddox Funeral Home 105 West Main Street Front Royal , VA 22630 (540)-635-2773 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 14 W 1st Street Front Royal , VA View Map Interment 3:00 PM Leaksville United Church of Christ Cemetery 3424 Leaksville Road/ Rt. 616 Page County , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Thomas Sterling Strickler, Sr., 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.



Thomas was born on March 12, 1924 in Luray, Virginia, to the late Paul Sterling and Dora Gaynelle Osborne Strickler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Burke Boies Strickler and brother, Robert Ray Strickler.



Thomas was a



He was an active member of the Front Royal community for over 75 years, living most of that time on North Royal Avenue and Northview Avenue. He was a charter member of the Front Royal



Throughout his 95 years, he enjoyed camping, golfing, riding a motorcycle in his 70's, spending time with his family, taking river trips with his sons and grandsons, telling earthy jokes and stories, traveling reluctantly on a few airplanes (although he was fascinated by them), woodworking (including many handmade gifts his family cherishes), and operating ham radio for 62 years with the call letters, K4JNA. He was a history buff and this past Veteran's Day, he presented a speech with great historical detail of both World War conflicts at Commonwealth Senior Living Center, where he has resided for 2 years. He enjoyed interacting with the staff and residents and kept them all on their toes with his bow tie selfies, Facebook posts, and many shenanigans. The family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him and visited him often.



His family loved him dearly, and they were loved just as much. Survivors include children, Thomas Sterling Strickler, Jr. and wife Dale, Susan Leigh Strickler Marchi and husband Tom, John Michael Strickler and wife Clare Reece-Glore, and Jeffrey Lloyd Strickler and wife Tammy; grandchildren, David Rush Strickler (Elena), Carrie Virginia Strickler Thompson (Haywood), Benjamin Thomas Strickler (Cheryl), Mark Thomas McIntosh (Brennan), Neal Andrew McIntosh (Andrea), Britomarte Pauline Strickler Van Horn (Seth), Matthew Paul Strickler (Angel), Derek Ryan Strickler, and Hannah Dora Mabel Strickler (David); step grandchildren, Melinda Marchi Bedford (Rob), Helena Marchi, Christina Schartel, and Sarah Schartel; beloved great grandchildren, Ellie Gaze Thompson, Anna Hurd Thompson, Kate Sterling Thompson, Taylor Caroline Strickler, Thomas Joseph Strickler, Keagan Lee McIntosh, Clayton Thomas McIntosh, James Sterling Van Horn, and Brantley Michael Strickler; step great grandchildren, Miranda Leigh Terwilliger, Brantley Clay Terwilliger, Bryce Robert Bedford, Ashley May Bedford, Blakely Lauren Bedford, Corey Matthew Bryant, Hannah Eileen Miller, David Matthew Miller, and Sarah Gail Miller; and niece Rae Strickler Valabek and nephews Paul Strickler and Robert Strickler.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church (14 W 1st Street, Front Royal, VA) with a reception at the church to follow. Those attending the memorial service are encouraged to wear their best bow ties. Interment of ashes for both Tom and Maxine will be at the Leaksville United Church of Christ Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. (3424 Leaksville Road/ Rt. 616, Page County, VA) where his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents also rest. He will be buried with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Lions Club of Front Royal, care of Robert O'Neil, treasurer, 128 E Main St, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Maddox Funeral Home is assisting the family.



Condolences may be sent to the family at Thomas Sterling Strickler, Sr., 95, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in Winchester, Virginia. He was a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.Thomas was born on March 12, 1924 in Luray, Virginia, to the late Paul Sterling and Dora Gaynelle Osborne Strickler. He was preceded in death by his wife, Maxine Burke Boies Strickler and brother, Robert Ray Strickler.Thomas was a WWII veteran of both the US Navy and US Marine Corps . He enlisted in 1943 and spent his 19th birthday in Guadalcanal. His unit landed on Guam on July 21, 1944 at 8:15 a.m. He returned from WWII in late 1944 after serving his country honorably.He was an active member of the Front Royal community for over 75 years, living most of that time on North Royal Avenue and Northview Avenue. He was a charter member of the Front Royal Elks Club and served as Exalted Ruler twice. He was a member and president of Front Royal Lions Club for 36 years (receiving Lions Club International's highest award for service, the Melvin Jones Fellow), Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 4, member and president of Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club, and secretary of the Warren County Airport Commission, as well as many other volunteer positions in the community. He opened Strickler's TV on Royal Avenue in 1960 and serviced TVs and electronics in Front Royal for many years. He was the first full time TV technician in Front Royal, receiving his training through a correspondence course paid by the GI Bill. He also had various additional jobs, including a school bus driver and handyman.Throughout his 95 years, he enjoyed camping, golfing, riding a motorcycle in his 70's, spending time with his family, taking river trips with his sons and grandsons, telling earthy jokes and stories, traveling reluctantly on a few airplanes (although he was fascinated by them), woodworking (including many handmade gifts his family cherishes), and operating ham radio for 62 years with the call letters, K4JNA. He was a history buff and this past Veteran's Day, he presented a speech with great historical detail of both World War conflicts at Commonwealth Senior Living Center, where he has resided for 2 years. He enjoyed interacting with the staff and residents and kept them all on their toes with his bow tie selfies, Facebook posts, and many shenanigans. The family would like to thank everyone who spent time with him and visited him often.His family loved him dearly, and they were loved just as much. Survivors include children, Thomas Sterling Strickler, Jr. and wife Dale, Susan Leigh Strickler Marchi and husband Tom, John Michael Strickler and wife Clare Reece-Glore, and Jeffrey Lloyd Strickler and wife Tammy; grandchildren, David Rush Strickler (Elena), Carrie Virginia Strickler Thompson (Haywood), Benjamin Thomas Strickler (Cheryl), Mark Thomas McIntosh (Brennan), Neal Andrew McIntosh (Andrea), Britomarte Pauline Strickler Van Horn (Seth), Matthew Paul Strickler (Angel), Derek Ryan Strickler, and Hannah Dora Mabel Strickler (David); step grandchildren, Melinda Marchi Bedford (Rob), Helena Marchi, Christina Schartel, and Sarah Schartel; beloved great grandchildren, Ellie Gaze Thompson, Anna Hurd Thompson, Kate Sterling Thompson, Taylor Caroline Strickler, Thomas Joseph Strickler, Keagan Lee McIntosh, Clayton Thomas McIntosh, James Sterling Van Horn, and Brantley Michael Strickler; step great grandchildren, Miranda Leigh Terwilliger, Brantley Clay Terwilliger, Bryce Robert Bedford, Ashley May Bedford, Blakely Lauren Bedford, Corey Matthew Bryant, Hannah Eileen Miller, David Matthew Miller, and Sarah Gail Miller; and niece Rae Strickler Valabek and nephews Paul Strickler and Robert Strickler.A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church (14 W 1st Street, Front Royal, VA) with a reception at the church to follow. Those attending the memorial service are encouraged to wear their best bow ties. Interment of ashes for both Tom and Maxine will be at the Leaksville United Church of Christ Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. (3424 Leaksville Road/ Rt. 616, Page County, VA) where his parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents also rest. He will be buried with military honors.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to the Lions Club of Front Royal, care of Robert O'Neil, treasurer, 128 E Main St, Front Royal, VA, 22630. Maddox Funeral Home is assisting the family.Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge U.S. Marines U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close