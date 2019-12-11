Thomas Sylvester Bennett, Sr., 79 of Woodstock passed away on December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Thomas was born in Cumberland, Maryland on March 17, 1940, the son of the late Moses S. Bennett and Leona Nail Bennett.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a mechanic for the Ford Motor Company and Tommy's Auto Repair.
Thomas was preceded in death by his adopted parents, Joe and Martha Bennett; a son, Tommy Bennett, Jr.; a brother, Daryle Bennett and a sister, Marie Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Bennett; six sons, Christopher Todd Bennett, Tony Bennett, David Baker, Dale Bennett, Rodney Bennett, and Donald Bennett; two daughters, Della Mae Trimble and Victoria Lynn Minton; three sisters, Arlene Simons, Kitty Vanholden, and Charlotte Lapp; two brothers, Sonny and Clifton Bennett; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the Valley Funeral Service Chapel on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. when a memorial service will be held with Rev. Wayne Racey officiating.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Thomas S. Bennett, Sr. funeral fund, c/o Valley Funeral Service, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.
Online Condolence may be left at valleyfs.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 11, 2019