Thomas Wayne Loraw went home to be with our savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, December 8, 2019.
Thomas "Tommy" Loraw was born November 7, 1955 and spent most of his life residing in Fairfax, VA. Tommy retired from the Government Printing Office after 37 years of service to the Federal Government. He was a talented musician and devoted friend to so many.
Tommy was preceeded in death by Walter and June Loraw and survived by wife Sue Loraw, Tristen Maxson, sister Lynne Hancock, sister Karen and husband David Hollifield, nephew Ryan (Carol) Hancock, Nathan (Jessica) Hollifield, Zachary (Carrie) Hollifield, niece Dana (Erik) Winner and many adoring great-nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Tommy Loraw at Virginia Hills Church, 737 Rockland Road, Front Royal, VA 22630 on Saturday, December 14 at 1:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served following the service.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Virginia Hills Church or the .
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 12, 2019