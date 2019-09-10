Timmy Frederick Click, 69, of Timberville, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Timmy was born October 18, 1949 in Timberville, Virginia, the son of the late Marlin Click and Catherine Moomaw Click.
He was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School, Class of 1968.
Timmy retired from VDOT as a procurement manager.
He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Jerome.
Timmy was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Click; and a sister, Sandra Click.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Click; three daughters, Lori Reim and husband Tim, Stacy Bauserman, and Christy Downey; a brother, Larry Click; seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. Thursday, September 12, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church followed by a memorial officiated by the Rev. Sonya Williams- Giersch.
The family request that memorial contributions be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, 96 Laurel Hill Road, Verona, VA 24482 or Luke's Backpacks, 4109 Jerome Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Online condolences may be made at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 10, 2019