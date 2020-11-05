Timothy Ray "Rock" Hudson, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Rock was born September 7, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Howard Roland Hudson of Front Royal and Gloria Jean Jenkins of Front Royal. He worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Tree Company. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting.
Surviving with his parents are his wife Sherri Hudson; one son Timothy Ray Mellott of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; step- daughter Barbara Ann Burke of Mt. Jackson; two brothers Wayne Howard Hudson (Kathy) of Culpeper and Jeffrey Russell Hudson (Sherry) of Strasburg; one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.
