1/
Timothy Ray "Rock" Hudson
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Timothy Ray "Rock" Hudson, 55, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, in the Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 6 at 1:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Rock was born September 7, 1965, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of Howard Roland Hudson of Front Royal and Gloria Jean Jenkins of Front Royal. He worked for Asplundh Tree Expert Tree Company. He loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting.

Surviving with his parents are his wife Sherri Hudson; one son Timothy Ray Mellott of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; step- daughter Barbara Ann Burke of Mt. Jackson; two brothers Wayne Howard Hudson (Kathy) of Culpeper and Jeffrey Russell Hudson (Sherry) of Strasburg; one granddaughter and several nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved