Northern Virginia Daily

Timothy Raye Holler (1966 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy Raye Holler.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Liberty Baptist Church
Strasburg, VA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Liberty Baptist Church
Strasburg, VA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Liberty Baptist Church
Strasburg, VA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Timothy Raye Holler, 53, of Winchester VA, formerly of Mt. Jackson VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, February 3, at Winchester Medical Center.

He was born September 10, 1966 in Rockingham County to the late Jack Rhodes Holler, Sr. and Etta White Holler.

Timmy, as he was known, is survived by his daughter Jordan Rae Holler also of Winchester; a brother Jack Rhodes Holler, Jr. and wife Vickie of Maurertown; 2 nieces; 3 great nieces; 4 great nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many great friends.

He was a veteran of the US Air Force.

He was a very active member of Crossroads Community Church.

Timmy never knew a stranger, and loved his family so very deeply, especially his daughter Jordan.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Strasburg VA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Strasburg VA, with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating. A time of fellowship will be held afterwards.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 5, 2020
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.