

Timothy Raye Holler, 53, of Winchester VA, formerly of Mt. Jackson VA, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Monday, February 3, at Winchester Medical Center.



He was born September 10, 1966 in Rockingham County to the late Jack Rhodes Holler, Sr. and Etta White Holler.



Timmy, as he was known, is survived by his daughter Jordan Rae Holler also of Winchester; a brother Jack Rhodes Holler, Jr. and wife Vickie of Maurertown; 2 nieces; 3 great nieces; 4 great nephews; several aunts, uncles and cousins and many great friends.



He was a veteran of the US Air Force.



He was a very active member of Crossroads Community Church.



Timmy never knew a stranger, and loved his family so very deeply, especially his daughter Jordan.



The family will receive friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Strasburg VA. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Strasburg VA, with Pastor Bobby Alger officiating. A time of fellowship will be held afterwards.