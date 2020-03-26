Timothy Ross Bass, 57, of Basye and formerly of Woodstock, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at his home. Services will be at a later date.
Tim was born February 21, 1963 in Arlington, son of the late Neale H. Bass and Elizabeth McCarthy Bass. He was a 1981 graduate of Central High School and received his bachelor's degree in business from James Madison University and was a sales associate at Lowe's in Woodstock.
He is survived by a sister, Joanne Simpson of Georgia; a brother, Thomas Bass of Florida; a niece, Taylor Bass; a nephew, Nick Bass; two fur babies, Cressie and Buddy(Big Boy); and life long friends, Max Sheetz, Bob Lusk, and Kenny Stroop.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.
Cremation arrangements by Heishman Funeral Service, Valley Funeral Service Branch.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 26, 2020