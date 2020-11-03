

We are heartbroken to say goodbye to Tommy Allen Campbell, 67, of New Port Richey, FL. Formally of Strasburg, VA.



Tommy passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. His family was present by his side.



He was born on 9/26/53 in Winchester, VA. to the late Joseph Loyd Benton Campbell and surviving mother, Dorothy Martin Campbell.



He is survived by his wife, Alice Widener Campbell / soulmate; a son, Chris Allen Campbell and wife, Karrie of Maurertown, VA; a daughter, Madison Brooke Campbell of New Port Richey, FL; a stepdaughter, Helena Warner of Elkton, VA;a younger brother, Terry Campbell and his wife, Cathy; his six grandchildren include Peyton and Natalie Denisar, Cayla and Chris Allen Campbell Jr., and Tanner Powers and Jalynn Meadows.



Tommy was a graduate of Strasburg High School in 1972, He was a die hard Redskins Fan, He loved the beach, loved coming home to VA to hang with his home town friend on the farm and meeting up to just hangout.



He was a member of Hopeville Family Ministries Church. Tommy worked in the lumber industry most of his life which included, Borden Lumber Company of Strasburg, VA, Gilliam Lumber Company of the Front Royal, VA store and Luray, VA stores until closed then opened up his own business called Luray Lumber Company. He also worked at Ace Hardware, Woodstock, VA, Drive-in Community Theater, Stephen City, VA. After retirement Tommy worked as a pool monitor in his community. He also was a long-time volunteer at the local food pantry helping weekly.



Tommy will be laid to rest at the Panorama Gardens in Strasburg, VA, graveside only, on November 30, 2020 at 2 p.m.



Tommy was a well respected man and loved by many and will be truly missed.

