

"As long as we remember a person, they're not really gone. Their thoughts, their feelings, their memories, they become a part of us." -Justin Cronin



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dad, Tommy Allen Campbell (67), formally of Strasburg, VA. On October 8, 2020, after a brief battle with an aggressive form of cancer, Tommy passed peacefully at the Gulfside Center for Hospice Care located in New Port Richey, FL.



Tommy was born in Winchester, Virginia on September 26, 1953 to Joseph Loyd Benton Campbell and Dorothy McDell Campbell (Martin), of Strasburg, VA.



Tommy, or "Tom Cat" as he was known to his friends, graduated from Strasburg High School in 1972. Shortly after graduating high school he married Connie Dofermire (formally Dellinger - Campbell). The two welcomed their first child, Chris, in August 1978. Two short years later, on Tommy's 27th birthday, his daughter Angie was born.



Tommy worked in the lumber/hardware business, with a few side jobs here and there, from the time he was 18 years old until he retired and moved to New Port Richey, FL. Some of you may remember him from H.L. Borden Lumber Company, Gilliam Lumber Company, Ace Hardware, the Family Drive-in or from his business Luray Lumber.



Throughout our childhood, our dad was actively involved with the Strasburg Little League. In fact, he probably coached or umpired a game for many of the kids who are now baseball/softball parents, coaches and umpires themselves. Besides spending countless evenings at the ballpark, he also enjoyed farming, hunting, and basically anything that allowed him to be outdoors. If you knew him at all, you knew that he was not one to just sit around and relax. He was always outside tinkering or fixing things, doing yard work or building something. When there was nothing to fix or build, you could most likely find him at Lowe's looking for his next project.



While living in New Port Richey, FL, he was a member of Hopeville Family Ministries Church, where he attended services and volunteered at the church's food pantry. Up until the day before he was hospitalized, he delivered groceries from the food pantry to those who were unable to pick them up themselves. He volunteered and served his community proudly, even finding joy in dressing up and playing Santa for less fortunate children and members of his church. He was a wonderful, caring, good-hearted man who touched many lives throughout his lifetime.



Tommy is survived by his mother, Dorothy "Dot" Campbell; his son and daughter-in-law, Chris Allen Campbell and Karrie Campbell; his daughter and son-in-law, Angie Renee Beydler (Campbell) and Michael Beydler; his adopted daughter, Madison Brook Campbell; his four grandchildren, Peyton Denisar, Cayla Campbell, Natalee Denisar and Chris Allen Campbell, Jr.; his brother, Terry Campbell and wife, Cathy Campbell; his niece and nephew, Tara and Jeremy Campbell; and lastly, his spouse. He is predeceased by his Father, Joseph Loyd Benton Campbell.



Tommy will be laid to rest beside his Father on November 30, 2020 at 2:00pm at Panorama Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, VA 22657.



The family would like to thank the staff at Gulfside Center for Hospice Care at Heather Hill Healthcare Center, for their kindness and dedication.

