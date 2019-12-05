Tommy D. Fultz, 60, of Front Royal, VA passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
Tommy was born on February 17, 1959 in Front Royal, VA. He was the son of the late Ernest "Buddy" D. Fultz, Jr. and his mother, Elizabeth R. Fultz of Front Royal, VA.
Tommy is survived by his mother; sister, Donna R. DeSimone of Pompano Beach, FL; brother, Mark H. Fultz of Front Royal, VA; aunt, Evelyn Joan Vess of Covington, VA; one niece and two nephews in south Florida; a nephew in Atlanta, GA; and cousins in Virginia, West Virginia, South Carolina and Florida.
A gathering will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Dec. 5, 2019