Tommy Key Jones, Sr., 84, of Mt. Jackson, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
A private graveside service will be held in Hudson Crossroads Cemetery conducted by Pastor Todd Crowder.
Mr. Jones was born January 22, 1935 in Shenandoah County, son of the late John O. Jones and Nervie Florence Fry Jones.
He was a 1953 graduate of Triplett High School and a farmer. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church at Hudson Crossroads.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sophie Jane Funkhouser Jones.
He is survived by his three children, Rebecca Jones Ambrose and husband Gary of Mt. Crawford, Tommy Key Jones Jr. and wife Frances of Timberville, and Dean Jones and wife Elaine of Edinburg; brother, Wayne D. Jones of Mt. Jackson; two sisters, Frances Brill and Dorothy Gatchell, both of Woodstock; grandchildren, Jacob Jones, Stevie Jones, Dena Jones, Rhonda Burkett and Sabrina Ritchie; step granddaughter, Heather Meyer; great grandchildren, Karissa Jones, Ryan Burkett, Autumn Burkett, Carter Meyer, Gaige Lewis and Miles Williams; and good friend, Melissa Richman.
Pallbearers will be Jacob Jones, Stevie Jones, Dean Jones, Tommy Jones Jr., Ryan Burkett, and Chris Seitz.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street #405 Winchester VA, 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 29, 2019