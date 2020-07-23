Tristen Ryan "Trey" Brinklow, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on December 2, 2019, in Warren County.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Trey was born September 24, 1999, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Rodney Edward Brinklow and Jennifer Lynn Gruver Brinklow. He was a 2017 graduate of Skyline High School. Trey loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He will be long remembered for his smile that would light up any room and his contagious laughter. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Surviving are his mother, Jennifer Brinklow and fiance, Johnny, of Front Royal; father, Rodney Brinklow and wife, Cristy of Strasburg; two half sisters, Alexy Brinklow and River Brinklow; two half brothers, Aspen Brinklow and Sage Brinklow, all of Strasburg; maternal great grandmother, Thelma Gruver, of Reliance; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Price, of Hagerstown, Maryland; paternal grandmother, Barbara Brinklow, of Front Royal; maternal grandfather, Roy Murphey, of Front Royal; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal