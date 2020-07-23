1/1
Tristen Ryan "Trey" Brinklow
1999 - 2020
Tristen Ryan "Trey" Brinklow, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on December 2, 2019, in Warren County.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Trey was born September 24, 1999, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Rodney Edward Brinklow and Jennifer Lynn Gruver Brinklow. He was a 2017 graduate of Skyline High School. Trey loved life and enjoyed spending time with his family and many friends. He will be long remembered for his smile that would light up any room and his contagious laughter. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Surviving are his mother, Jennifer Brinklow and fiance, Johnny, of Front Royal; father, Rodney Brinklow and wife, Cristy of Strasburg; two half sisters, Alexy Brinklow and River Brinklow; two half brothers, Aspen Brinklow and Sage Brinklow, all of Strasburg; maternal great grandmother, Thelma Gruver, of Reliance; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Price, of Hagerstown, Maryland; paternal grandmother, Barbara Brinklow, of Front Royal; maternal grandfather, Roy Murphey, of Front Royal; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
July 23, 2020
Trey was one of my kid's best friend's and such a bright and shining light to have around ! He will be forever missed by all of the family, Jennifer and family have our deepest sympathies
Yvonne Myers
Friend
July 23, 2020
Jennifer Perricci
July 23, 2020
I was saddened to hear of Tristen's death last winter. I had Tristen as an 8th grader in Civics and Economics at Skyline High School. He was very smart and also vibrant. Tristen always had something to fiddle with in class; often had trouble staying in his seat; but, he learned what he needed in order to pass the class. Tristen often added excitement to class and I can say there was never a dull moment when he was there. Tristen will always be fondly remembered. Peace to him and his family!
Deborah A. McCormick
Teacher
July 23, 2020
Barbara Brinklow
