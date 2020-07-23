I was saddened to hear of Tristen's death last winter. I had Tristen as an 8th grader in Civics and Economics at Skyline High School. He was very smart and also vibrant. Tristen always had something to fiddle with in class; often had trouble staying in his seat; but, he learned what he needed in order to pass the class. Tristen often added excitement to class and I can say there was never a dull moment when he was there. Tristen will always be fondly remembered. Peace to him and his family!

Deborah A. McCormick

Teacher