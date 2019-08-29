Velma Jane Henry, 94, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019 at Lynn Care Center.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Elder Douglas Dayhoff officiating. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Henry was born April 11, 1925 in Luray, Virginia to the late Arthur William and Bessie J. Koontz Long.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Willard Wilson Henry; and daughter, Phoebe J. Henry Crosen.
She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Survivors include her two sons, Larry W. Henry of Winchester, Virginia and W. Barry Henry of North Carolina; sister, Margaret Smith of Front Royal; five grandchildren; and several great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Aug. 29, 2019