Vernon Lee Smelser (1951 - 2019)
Vernon Lee Smelser, 67, of Browntown, Virginia went to be with our Lord on September 10, 2019.

He was born on September 25, 1951 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Lee Smelser and Velma Deavers.

A true "jack of all trades", he was a dedicated mechanic for Pittmans Tree and Landscaping in Front Royal for many years.

He is survived by his wife of forty years, Janet Smelser; step sons, Kenneth L. Silvis and Michael Silvis; granddaughter, Caitlin Silvis and four great grandchildren, Liam, Holden, Keegan and Delia Hanna.

He also leaves behind brothers, Buck Smelser, Leon Jenkins, Mike Smelser, Gary Smelser, Wayne Deavers; step brother, Randy Thompson; sisters, Sue Smelser, Nancy Lamb, Loretta Williams, Barbara Rizzo, R. "Faye" Heflin and W. Gaye Heflin.

Memorial Contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 in Vernon's memory.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sept. 28, 2019
