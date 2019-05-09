Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vicki Lynn (Short) Thompson. View Sign Service Information Dellinger Funeral Home 157 North Main Street Woodstock , VA 22664 (540)-459-2199 Send Flowers Obituary



Vicki Lynn Thompson, 62, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Augusta Medical Center.



Born July 18, 1956 in Washington, D.C., Vicki spent the last several decades residing in the Shenandoah Valley, a place she loved to call home.



Vicki could often be found in the kitchen, whipping up a new challenging recipe or perfecting one of the old family classics.



She loved to take in a New Market Rebels game, always faithful to the Rebels even after her move to Woodstock.



In her youth, Vicki was a competitive swimmer and continued to enjoy time at the pool throughout her life.



She deeply enjoyed the wonderful church community she found at the Woodstock United Methodist Church as well as time with her family and friends.



Vicki was predeceased by her loving parents, Avery D. "Arkie" Short Jr. and Mary Lou (Blake) Short; as well as her second husband, Joe P. Thompson.



She is survived by a son, Bradley Martinez; a daughter, Stephanie Martinez-Ruckman; a sister, Linda Freeman; and four grandchildren whom she adored.



A family burial will take place at Quantico National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Woodstock United Methodist Church, 156 South Muhlenberg Street, Woodstock, VA 22664 to the attention of Pastor Robert Hoskins.



Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.



Online condolences can be left at



