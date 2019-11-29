Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vickie Carol Tobin. View Sign Service Information Bradley Funeral Home 187 E. Main Street Luray , VA 22835 (540)-743-5747 Memorial service 3:00 PM Morning Star Lutheran Church Luray , VA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Vickie Carol Wood Tobin, loving wife, mother and friend, age 65, of Luray, passed away unexpectedly at her home on November 22, 2019.



She was born September 6, 1954, in Harrisonburg, VA, to Betty Ellen Gregg Wood and Roger Len Wood of Rileyville.



On July 7, 1974, she married Gerald Allen Tobin, helping him to win a bet of $10 from his cousin. They then welcomed two children, Kimberly Dawn Tobin Hawkins of Mount Jackson and Bart Allen Tobin of Rileyville, into the family.



Vickie was a homemaker, devoting her life to serving her husband and two children. She also lovingly took care of nearly every child in the neighborhood and was their beloved "Aunt Vickie." She enjoyed taking care of those kids and was proud of each and every one of them as they grew older. She loved hearing about things they were doing in their adult lives. Vickie also loved her dogs, and throughout her life was involved in different activities with them. From field coursing, to tracking, to visiting local nursing homes, she was always out and about with her dogs. She made the best sweet potato casserole and "Texas taters" you could imagine, and not a reunion or some sort of function went by without one of those dishes making an appearance. Vickie was a member of Morning Star Lutheran Church, Luray.



Vickie was preceded in death by her father, Roger.



Surviving along with her mother, husband and children are her son-in-law, Tommy J. Hawkins Jr., and grandson Ryan Hawkins of Mount Jackson; her mother-in-law, Geraldine Tobin; and the rest of Gerald's family. Also surviving are her sisters and their families, including a very special nephew, Rumsey, and niece Pagie. Vickie also left behind a very special friend that she claimed as her sister, Vickie Polk of Quicksburg; and her close childhood friend, Barbara Morris of Mount Crawford.



Our hearts here on earth are broken, but we are filled with joy knowing she is rejoicing in heaven, reuniting with those that have gone before her, especially her father.



A memorial service for Vickie will be held on December 22, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Morning Star Lutheran Church, Luray. A meal will follow the service in the fellowship hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in honor of Vickie may be made to the Luray Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firehouse Lane, Luray, VA 22835.

