Victor Frederic Carbaugh passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Shenandoah Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Carbaugh was born December 5, 1920 in Stephens City, Virginia. He was the son of the late Harry and Chloe Carbaugh. He served in the US Navy during World War II and was a graduate of the College of William and Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Ann and a son Tad, both of Woodstock.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Home, Woodstock.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Nov. 8, 2019