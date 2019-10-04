

Victorene Virginia (Rene) Custer, 91, of Quicksburg went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 2, 2019.



Victorene was born in Rockingham County on November 2, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Wade and Pearl Runion.



Victorene was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Custer and two sons, Allen and Thomas Custer.



She is survived by three sons, Kenneth (Gene) Custer and wife, Grace, Charles Custer, and Steven Custer and wife, Doris; two daughters, Carolyn (Susie) Schwartz and husband, Jimmy and Vickie Holler and husband, Jack; a sister, Velma Knight; fifteen grandchildren, and twenty- seven great grandchildren.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Valley Funeral Service from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019, 2:00 p.m. at Woods Chapel, New Market with Pastor Tim Miller and Pastor Kevin Garber officiating. Burial will follow at the Mount Clifton Cemetery.



The family requests that in Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Mount Clifton Cemetery, 2667 Gravel Road, Quicksburg, VA 22847.



The arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmanás Crossing.