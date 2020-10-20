1/
Victoria W. "Vicki" Normolye
1956 - 2020
Vicki Normoyle entered the presence of the Lord Jesus on Oct. 7, 2020 at the age of 63.

Vicki was born in Jacksonville, FL on November 5, 1956.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years Michael A Normoyle, her mother Betty T. Waas, her father William T. Waas and his wife Lane, her brother Joe and his wife Lisa and their children Morgan and William, in addition to several aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was a graduate of the class of 1974 from Fernandina High School. A graduate of Baptist College of Charleston (1980) and a graduate of Eastern Mennonite University (1995).

Vicki was devoted to serving Jesus Christ. She was active her whole life in churches and taught many studies, particularly on prayer. She devoted her life to working with children and adolescents as a licensed therapist. Through her work she sought to be a healing agent of God's love. Her kindness, compassion, and gentleness will be missed by so many.

A Memorial Service will be held Oct. 24 at Marlow Heights Baptist Church in Front Royal, VA. Dr. Rev Jim Bunce and Rev Jeff Fletcher will lead the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to one of the following:

Browntown Baptist Church, 12 Browntown Rd, Browntown VA 22610

Marlow Heights Baptist Church 517 Braxton Ave, Front Royal, VA 22630

Capital Caring, 3180 Fairview Park Drive Suite 500 Falls Church, VA 22042 or capitalcaring.org

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
