Vilda L. Polk, 96, of Edinburg, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Polk was born on December 4, 1923 at Macaine, Virginia to the late Jesse Milton Mathias and Bessie M. Lonas Mathias.
Vilda married her devoted husband, Leroy "Cook" H. Polk on October 24, 1942 and enjoyed 77 3/4 years of marriage together.
After retirement from the Shenandoah County School System, she and Leroy traveled and camped, and enjoyed fishing at the beach. Vilda belonged to AARP group of Shenandoah County where she and Leroy met many new friends and enjoyed those friendships. She was a gardener, and canned and froze the vegetables. She was a great cook and baker and Leroy always enjoyed her "sweets." Vilda was also a resource of remedies for family and friends. Vilda was a member of St. Johns United Methodist Church in Edinburg, where she enjoyed being a member of the Methodist Women's group, the Upper Room Bible Study and the Church Prayer Chain. When she became unable to attend, she still gave of her talents through cooking, baking, and monetary means. She loved her Lord and Savior.
Ms. Polk is survived by her loving husband, Leroy; a daughter, Elisabeth Ann Loy of Winchester; a special grandson, Bruce Green of Seattle, Washington; a brother, Elroy Mathias and wife, Pat of Winchester; many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and beautiful sacrificing and lovely neighbors and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Derwood and wife, Thelma Mathias, Jerry Mathias, and sister, Annetta Lambert.
Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Methodist Church, 116 S. High Street, Edinburg, VA 22824, attention, Barbara Thompson. Woodstock Rescue Squad, Treasurer, 132 West Reservoir Road, Woodstock, VA 22664 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
The family would like to thank the many special friends, neighbors, church family, and family members for their caring, love, and support to Vilda and Leroy. Thank you, Pastor Effie Finn McKenzie, for your visits and support and especially for your thoughtfulness to include Vilda and Leroy in the on line church service a few weeks ago. That service is a blessing for everyone who knew of their faith and love for God and Their church. May God bless you richly.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 30, 2020.