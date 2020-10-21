Viola Grace DeLauder of Winchester, VA, departed this life just four days short of her 88th birthday, on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Hospice of the Panhandle in Kearneysville, WV surrounded by peace, love and serenity.
Grace was born 21 October 1932 in Greeley, Colorado the oldest daughter of Joseph M. and Jossie G. Self (nee Conway). As a child of the 1930ás & 40ás - her early life was deeply influenced by historical world events - parents escaping the dust bowl of Oklahoma and following the harvest season in her younger days and then after 1941 her three older brothers were all overseas during the years of World War II.
She married the love of her life, Ernest C. DeLauder in September 1951 and they celebrated 51 years together before he passed in April 2003.
In addition to her husband, Grace was preceded by her parents, three brothers, Sanford, Ralph and Joe and sister, Anna Ruth and all of their spouses.
Grace enjoyed sewing, crochet, knitting, counted cross-stitch, travelling, gospel music, and bible study. She was also a girl scout leader and Sunday school teacher before retiring in Florida.
She is survived by her daughters Jan S. Terry and Diana D. Taylor (Lanny) of Winchester, VA and two grandchildren, Christopher Terry (Eva) and Melissa Hatfield (Richard) and two great-grandsons, Maxwell Ernest Terry and Sutter J. Hatfield.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family members dedicate an act of kindness to the memory of Grace DeLauder, this would be a fitting tribute to the life of a woman that bestowed loving kindness to everyone she knew.
Inurnment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com