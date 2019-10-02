Northern Virginia Daily

Viola V. (Orndorff) Purtlebaugh (1924 - 2019)
Service Information
Jones Funeral Home, Inc.
228 S. Pleasant Valley Road
Winchester, VA
22601
(540)-662-2523
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Viola V. Purtlebaugh, 95, of Winchester, died Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Mrs. Purtlebaugh was born August 20, 1924 in Clarke County; the daughter of Luther L. and Viola Boyd Orndorff.

She retired from Winchester Creamery. She was a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church.

She married Eugene B. Purtlebaugh on October 19, 1946 in Winchester. Mr. Purtlebaugh preceded her in death on March 29, 1978.

She is survived by her children, Eugenia Ann Bean of Frederick County, Pamela Jean Erb of Inwood, WV, and Eugene B. Purtlebaugh, Jr. of Frederick County; one sister, Edna Louise Renner of Frederick County; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 2, 2019
