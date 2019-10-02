Viola V. Purtlebaugh, 95, of Winchester, died Sunday, September 29, 2019.
Mrs. Purtlebaugh was born August 20, 1924 in Clarke County; the daughter of Luther L. and Viola Boyd Orndorff.
She retired from Winchester Creamery. She was a member of Kernstown United Methodist Church.
She married Eugene B. Purtlebaugh on October 19, 1946 in Winchester. Mr. Purtlebaugh preceded her in death on March 29, 1978.
She is survived by her children, Eugenia Ann Bean of Frederick County, Pamela Jean Erb of Inwood, WV, and Eugene B. Purtlebaugh, Jr. of Frederick County; one sister, Edna Louise Renner of Frederick County; 10 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two great, great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor Aaron Fitch officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Oct. 2, 2019