Viola Virginia Wright, 90, of Hume, died June 5, 2019 at Fauquier Hospital.
She was born December 14,1928 to Edward Lee Welch and Belle Baker Welch of Hume.
Viola (nicknamed Tammy) was predeceased by her parents: her husband, Presley Lee Wright; five brothers and sisters; four half brothers and sister; and two sons-in-law, Harold Wright and Eugene Steele.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy Wright of Front Royal and Virginia Wright and husband Christopher Rapin of Hume; brother, John Edward Welch of Alexandria; and many nieces and nephews.
She was a homemaker, worked on the farm, and a member of the Hume Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Hume Baptist Church, 4648 Leeds Manor Road, Hume, followed by the service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Don McKinney. Interment will be in Leeds Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Lake, Nathan Lake, Wayne Welch, Charles (Chuck) Welch, Darryl Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Travis McCracken, Leroy Ryan, Kevin Ryan, Roger Ryan.
Arrangements by Royston Funeral Home, Marshall, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on June 8, 2019