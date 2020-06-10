Violet P. Carter, 80, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 7, 2020, in Commonwealth Assisted Living of Front Royal.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home conducted by Pastor Terry Clark. Inurnment will be private.
Mrs. Carter was born June 11, 1939, in Linden, Virginia daughter of the late Theodore Roosevelt Pickrell and Pearl Mills Pickrell. Mrs. Carter began her career in the Insurance business in 1957 working for Downing Insurance Agency. She later went into business with Oliver Stonburner in 1985 opening Stoneburner and Carter Insurance Agency. Mrs. Carter was extremely active in her community, being a longtime faithful and dedicated member of the Front Royal United Methodist Church, where she received the Service Candle Award in 1993, member of Linden United Methodist Church and was active both locally and state wide of the United Methodist Women. She served on the board of Ferrum College and board of Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Warren Memorial Hospital, Crime Solvers, the Red Bird Mission, the Front Royal Exchange Club, and treasurer for her reunions Warren County High School Class of 1957.
She married the love of her life Franklin Delano Carter on December 21, 1957 who preceded her in death in December of 2019.
Surviving are a son Tony Carter and wife Tina of Linden, Virginia; one daughter Patricia Reith and husband Howie of Front Royal; one brother John Pickrell of Front Royal; two sisters Edna Hoffman of Ohio and Beverly Alexander and husband James of Front Royal; sister-in-law Sharon Pickrell of Linden; five grandchildren Christopher Carter, Patrick Carter, Samantha Carter, Johnathan Reith, and Nickolas Reith; two great-grandchildren Amorette Carter and Joshua Allen Jones.
Mrs. Carter was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson Joshua Carter; two brothers Robert R. Pickrell and Theodore "Teddy" Pickrell; sister-in- law Ann Pickrell; and brother-in-law Norman Hoffman.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601, or Adult Care Center of the Northern Shenandoah Valley, Inc, 411 N Cameron St. Suite 100, Winchester, VA 22601 or the Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630, or the United Methodist Women, c/o Front Royal United Methodist Church, 1 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 or to a charity of one's choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 10, 2020.