Violet Reed Seekford, 87, of Front Royal died Thursday in the Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Virginia.
Mrs. Seekford was born June 21, 1932, daughter of Jesse Lee Reed and Ruth Pennington Reed Markley. She was married to the late Thomas Lampton Seekford, Sr.
She is survived by a daughter Tamie Sue Seekford and a son Thomas L. Seekford, Jr.; two sisters Alice and Helen Reed; three brothers Roy, Roger, and Kenny Reed; and a granddaughter Autumn Rose Seekford
.
She loved the flea market and working outside. She enjoyed the company of her dog Clarabell and her kittycats.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Maddox Funeral Home, Inc., 105 W. Main St., Front Royal, VA 22630.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 14, 2020