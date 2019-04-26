Virgie Roop, 70, of Sykesville, MD, passed away April 23, 2019.
The family will receive friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Service will be at 3 p.m. This is a celebration of Virgie's life. Come and share stories about this wonderful woman.
She is survived by her children, Tina Greer and Donnie Roop; son-in-law Kevin Greer, daughter-in-law, Christina Roop; and three grandchildren, Robert Greer, Breana Collins, and John Collins. Survivors also include three sisters, two brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or .
