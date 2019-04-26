Northern Virginia Daily

Virgie Mae Roop

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virgie Mae Roop.
Service Information
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA
22630
(540)-635-2773
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers


Virgie Roop, 70, of Sykesville, MD, passed away April 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Service will be at 3 p.m. This is a celebration of Virgie's life. Come and share stories about this wonderful woman.

She is survived by her children, Tina Greer and Donnie Roop; son-in-law Kevin Greer, daughter-in-law, Christina Roop; and three grandchildren, Robert Greer, Breana Collins, and John Collins. Survivors also include three sisters, two brothers, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or .

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.