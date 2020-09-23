1/
Virgil Edward Click
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virgil Edward Click, 93, of Maryland and formerly of Mt. Jackson, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Discovery Commons at Wildewood. A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery.

Virgil was born on January 10, 1927 in Shenandoah County and is the son of the late William Lorenzo Click Sr. and Martha Jordan Click.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Mason Click; a son, Michael E. Click Sr. of Clinton Maryland,; a daughter, Bernidine Click and partner, Kenneth Bowman of Mt. Jackson; 3 grandchildren, Michael E. Click Jr., Bryan E. Click, Steven M. Click; 3 great grandchildren, Chelsea Michele Click, Holly Michel Click, Erin Nicole Click; 6 sisters, Edna Priscilla Walenga of Edinburg, Margarette Shelton of Edinburg, Barbara Litten of Quicksburg, Virginia Mowery of Woodstock, Juna Mae Custer of Quicksburg, and Carolyn Collier of Manassas and 2 brothers, John Paul Click of Edinburg and Allen Click of Dunnellon, Florida; 2 stepdaughters, Joyce Long of California, Maryland and Janet Garrett and husband Joseph of  Brooms Island, Maryland; 4 step grandchildren, Andrew Long, Cynthia Long, Carey Ann Jones and husband Charles and Joey Garrett and step great grandchildren, Lacey and Lyla Jones.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to, Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery C/O Janet Baker 550 Hawkins Road Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.

Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.

Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dellinger Funeral Home
5997 Main Street
Mt. Jackson, VA 22842
(540) 477-3145
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved