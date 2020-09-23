Virgil Edward Click, 93, of Maryland and formerly of Mt. Jackson, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 in Discovery Commons at Wildewood. A Graveside Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery.
Virgil was born on January 10, 1927 in Shenandoah County and is the son of the late William Lorenzo Click Sr. and Martha Jordan Click.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Ann Mason Click; a son, Michael E. Click Sr. of Clinton Maryland,; a daughter, Bernidine Click and partner, Kenneth Bowman of Mt. Jackson; 3 grandchildren, Michael E. Click Jr., Bryan E. Click, Steven M. Click; 3 great grandchildren, Chelsea Michele Click, Holly Michel Click, Erin Nicole Click; 6 sisters, Edna Priscilla Walenga of Edinburg, Margarette Shelton of Edinburg, Barbara Litten of Quicksburg, Virginia Mowery of Woodstock, Juna Mae Custer of Quicksburg, and Carolyn Collier of Manassas and 2 brothers, John Paul Click of Edinburg and Allen Click of Dunnellon, Florida; 2 stepdaughters, Joyce Long of California, Maryland and Janet Garrett and husband Joseph of Brooms Island, Maryland; 4 step grandchildren, Andrew Long, Cynthia Long, Carey Ann Jones and husband Charles and Joey Garrett and step great grandchildren, Lacey and Lyla Jones.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made to, Hudson Cross Roads Community Cemetery C/O Janet Baker 550 Hawkins Road Mt. Jackson, Virginia 22842.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
Online condolences can be made at www.dellingerfuneralhome.com.