Virgil Edward Sager, 81, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home.
A memorial service for Mr. Sager will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. William Erbach Sr. officiating.
Mr. Sager was born April 15, 1938 in Shenandoah County, VA, a son of the late Howard Branson and Julia Orndorff Sager.
He was a retired stone mason and loved to hunt, fish, and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lee Miller Sager; a son, Michael Lee Sager; and siblings, Violet Dehoff, Verna Ryman, Gerline Rattcliff, Virgie Barraza, Henry Sager, Roger Sager, Paul Sager, and Jessie Sager.
Survivors include his children, John Sager and wife Nancy of Strasburg, VA, Gary Sager and wife Jacqueline of Strasburg, VA, and Chad Sager and Tonya Hamrick of Toms Brook, VA; grandchildren, Kimberly Sager, Kevin Sager, Kyle Sager, and Marissa Sager; step grandchildren, Megan Erickson and Ashley Barker; one great grandson; six great granddaughters; two sisters, Dora Fry-Woodward of Martinsburg, WV and Betty Jean Chronister of Winchester, VA; along with several nieces, nephew and cousins.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Stover Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333, W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.
