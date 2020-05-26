Virginia Ann Lupton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virginia Ann Lupton, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in her home.

Memorial services will be held on June 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Ln, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630. Services will be officiated by Pastor Steven Schetrom.

Virginia was born to the late Alfonzo and Maude Esteppe at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, on December 14, 1933.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Lupton, Sr. as well as her brother Robert Esteppe, Sr.

Virginia is survived by her daughter Charlotte L. Lineweaver (Delmar); son George E. Lupton, Jr. (Sally); grandchildren Todd Lupton, Laura Lineweaver, and Becky Spiker; great grandchildren Kaylee, Nathaniel, Brady, Scott, Adam, and Abby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions to be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Ln, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630, in Virginia's name.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Bethel Assembly of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved