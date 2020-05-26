Virginia Ann Lupton, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, in her home.
Memorial services will be held on June 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Ln, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630. Services will be officiated by Pastor Steven Schetrom.
Virginia was born to the late Alfonzo and Maude Esteppe at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, on December 14, 1933.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, George Edward Lupton, Sr. as well as her brother Robert Esteppe, Sr.
Virginia is survived by her daughter Charlotte L. Lineweaver (Delmar); son George E. Lupton, Jr. (Sally); grandchildren Todd Lupton, Laura Lineweaver, and Becky Spiker; great grandchildren Kaylee, Nathaniel, Brady, Scott, Adam, and Abby; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family is asking for contributions to be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 111 Totten Ln, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630, in Virginia's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 26, 2020.