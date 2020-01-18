Virginia Lind (Gregory) McNett Age 66 of Mount Jackson, VA passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, VA.
She was born on January 20, 1953, in Norfolk, VA.
Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Woodstock on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 6:30 PM.
On October 16, 1970 she married Walter "Pat" McNett who survives. She is also survived by Son-Dennis Patrick McNett of Elgin, Texas, Daughter-Darlene Renea Cowart of Mount Jackson, Va., Brother-Wiley Lee Gregory, Jr. of Luray, Va., Sister-Marie Talley of Norfolk, Va., Sister-Kathy Cline of Norfolk, Va., Grandson-Kyle Cowart of Mount Jackson, Va., Granddaughter-Ashley Cowart of Mount Jackson, Va. and Grandson-Hunter Cowart of Mount Jackson, Va. She was preceded in Death by:Father-Wiley Lee Gregory, Sr.Mother-Mary Ila (Poore) Gregory.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church 116 Lakeview Dr. Woodstock, VA 22664.
Services performed under the direction of The Bradley Funeral Home, Luray, VA.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 18, 2020