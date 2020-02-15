Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia Lindamood Orndorff. View Sign Service Information Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA 22657 (540)-465-5101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Stover Funeral Home 177 N. Holliday Street Strasburg , VA View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Gravel Springs Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Virginia Lindamood Orndorff, 94, of Star Tannery, VA passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.



A graveside service for Mrs. Orndorff will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Gravel Springs Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Porter and Rev. J.D. Cutlip officiating. A luncheon will follow for a time of fellowship and remembrance at the Lebanon Church Community Center following the service.



Virginia was born March 8, 1925 daughter of the late George Thornton and Clara Virginia Racey Lindamood. Virginia lived in Falls Church Virginia for many years before moving to her husband Virgil's homeplace in Star Tannery. She worked and retired from Old Dominion Bank in Falls Church, VA and then after the death of Virgil returned to banking at First Virginia Bank, now BB&T in Strasburg, VA.



Virginia was very active in the Star Tannery Fire Department and former Ladies Auxiliary for many years and was made a life member. She served as treasurer and was always at all their events. She rode many years on top of the fire truck in the Star Tannery parade during the carnival. She was a member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church where she belonged to the ladies groups, was a member and teacher at times of the ladies Sunday school group, attended conferences representing the church and was on various committees. She was the treasurer of the Hampton Cemetery for many years.



Virginia was known for her love of animals. Her dog, Tena or as she called her Tena Queen, were definitely the queen of her household. The many many cats she had….way to many to name, were each treated as if they were her children and filled the days of the last 37 years since her husband passed.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two husbands, Grover Orndorff and Virgil Orndorff; brothers-in-law, Charles M. Orndorff (Ruth), Louis N. Orndorff, Jr. (Callie); sister-in-law, Mabel O. Warder (Harry) and a nephew, Glen Orndorff.



Virginia is survived by her cousin Brenda Rose and husband Mike, and their daughter, Jennifer who have been her helpmates and caregivers during her recent years. Additionally, Virginia is survived by nieces, Judy Schroeder (Cliff), Ginger Warder, Janice O. Bowling (Ray) and Faye Hawkins: nephews Stanley Warder (Marie) and Douglas Orndorff (Mary). She is also survived by three very specials friends Dorothy Heishman, Ann Repaske and Argil Orndorff.



Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of the Star Tannery Fire Department and the former Ladies Auxiliary.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia L. Orndorff. Virginia Lindamood Orndorff, 94, of Star Tannery, VA passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Consulate Health Care of Woodstock.A graveside service for Mrs. Orndorff will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Gravel Springs Cemetery with Rev. Christopher Porter and Rev. J.D. Cutlip officiating. A luncheon will follow for a time of fellowship and remembrance at the Lebanon Church Community Center following the service.Virginia was born March 8, 1925 daughter of the late George Thornton and Clara Virginia Racey Lindamood. Virginia lived in Falls Church Virginia for many years before moving to her husband Virgil's homeplace in Star Tannery. She worked and retired from Old Dominion Bank in Falls Church, VA and then after the death of Virgil returned to banking at First Virginia Bank, now BB&T in Strasburg, VA.Virginia was very active in the Star Tannery Fire Department and former Ladies Auxiliary for many years and was made a life member. She served as treasurer and was always at all their events. She rode many years on top of the fire truck in the Star Tannery parade during the carnival. She was a member of the Lebanon Lutheran Church where she belonged to the ladies groups, was a member and teacher at times of the ladies Sunday school group, attended conferences representing the church and was on various committees. She was the treasurer of the Hampton Cemetery for many years.Virginia was known for her love of animals. Her dog, Tena or as she called her Tena Queen, were definitely the queen of her household. The many many cats she had….way to many to name, were each treated as if they were her children and filled the days of the last 37 years since her husband passed.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two husbands, Grover Orndorff and Virgil Orndorff; brothers-in-law, Charles M. Orndorff (Ruth), Louis N. Orndorff, Jr. (Callie); sister-in-law, Mabel O. Warder (Harry) and a nephew, Glen Orndorff.Virginia is survived by her cousin Brenda Rose and husband Mike, and their daughter, Jennifer who have been her helpmates and caregivers during her recent years. Additionally, Virginia is survived by nieces, Judy Schroeder (Cliff), Ginger Warder, Janice O. Bowling (Ray) and Faye Hawkins: nephews Stanley Warder (Marie) and Douglas Orndorff (Mary). She is also survived by three very specials friends Dorothy Heishman, Ann Repaske and Argil Orndorff.Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of the Star Tannery Fire Department and the former Ladies Auxiliary.The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6-8 p.m.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com. Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Virginia L. Orndorff. Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close