Virginia Lorraine Bird Sagar, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Bennett's Chapel United Methodist Church in Rivermont.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Mrs. Sagar was born July 13, 1930 in Clarksboro, New Jersey to the late George Arnold Bird and Alice White Bird Zimmerman.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Steven William Sagar, and three siblings.
She was a member of Bennett's Chapel United Methodist Church and Rivermont Volunteer Fire Department.
She was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include her two sons, Steven William Sagar II of Front Royal and Robert George Sagar of Alachua, Florida; daughter, Linda Jean Perillo of New Providence, New Jersey; daughter-in-law, Bobbie Anne Testerman of Front Royal; sister, Alice Cartanza of Pompano, Florida; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bennett's Chapel United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from July 30 to July 31, 2019