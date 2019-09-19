Vivian Ethel Gordon Reeve (Vicky) was born in White Post Virginia. March 29, 1937. She departed this life in Belleview Florida September 11, 2019
She is the daughter of the late Emma "Kate" Stoneberger Gordon and Noah Lee Gordon of White Post Virginia.
Vicky moved to Belleview Florida in 1981, where she retired as a Corrections Officer. She was active in animal rescue.
Surviving are her children: Sebastian Kinzer and wife Laura of Belleview, Florida, David Reeve and wife Amanda of Ocala Florida, Carole Reeve Herndon and husband Warren of Skipwith, Virginia, A brother John F. Gordon and wife Jean. Grand Children: Michael and Jacqulyn Herndon of Skipwith, Virginia, Autumn Reeve of Staunton, Virginia, Savannah, Jocelyn, and Braylynn Reeve of Ocala, Florida. Several nieces and nephews.
Last but not least her two beloved cats Bobo and Blackie
A service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, in Refuge Church Cemetery 717 Refuge Church Road Stephens City, VA officiated by Reverend Mike Mayton.
She's going home across the mountains.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
www.phelpsfunerals.com
Published in Northern Virginia Daily from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019