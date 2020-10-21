W.T. Myers, 67 of Mt. Jackson passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
WT was born on July 3, 1953 and was the son of the late Linden and Irene Sellers Myers. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Susan Moore.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Debbie Myers, a sister Janie Beall and a brother, David Myers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. Winchester, Va. 22601.
Arrangements are in the care of Dellinger Funeral Homes, Mt. Jackson.
