Wallace King Kerns
1936 - 2020
Wallace King Kerns, 84, of Front Royal, VA passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the home of his son in Strasburg, VA.

A celebration of life for Mr. Kerns will be held at a later date.

Mr. Kerns was born on May 3, 1936 a son of the late Alvin Bell and Anna Barnes King Kerns. Mr. Kerns was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired steam fitter.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Diane Guilford.

Survivors include his children, Michael Kerns, Suzette Kerns, and Townsend Kerns; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Mr. Kerns.

You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com

Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Kerns.

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Strasburg
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
