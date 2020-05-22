Wallace King Kerns, 84, of Front Royal, VA passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the home of his son in Strasburg, VA.
A celebration of life for Mr. Kerns will be held at a later date.
Mr. Kerns was born on May 3, 1936 a son of the late Alvin Bell and Anna Barnes King Kerns. Mr. Kerns was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a retired steam fitter.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a daughter Diane Guilford.
Survivors include his children, Michael Kerns, Suzette Kerns, and Townsend Kerns; eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice in memory of Mr. Kerns.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on May 22, 2020.