Victor Marchand (Vic or Chip), of Harpers Ferry, died at home on January 26 of lung cancer.



Born in Derby, CT, in 1941, he was the son of Evelyn and Wallace Marchand.



After graduating in 1959 from Shelton High School, Shelton, CT, Vic joined the Air Force as a plane mechanic at Andrews Air Force Base, MD. He later worked as a draftsman at the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD. Later, as a Master Chef, Vic was top chef at The Inn, his great aunt's restaurant in Purcellville, VA. For many years, he was part of the social staff on cruise ships, where he traveled the world as a ballroom dancer and entertainer. In addition, he was a Master Gardener who developed beautiful gardens at his home near Harpers Ferry.



He was a member of the American Legion, the Jefferson County Historical Society, the Berkeley Jefferson Cotillion Club of Ranson, the Frederick Ballroom Dance Club of Walkersville, MD, and the Regency Dancing Society of Upperville, VA. For many years, he led The Panhandlers, a social group of the Eastern Panhandle. He was widely known for providing companionship, food and transportation for persons who were homebound.



He was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda Bresnock and Jeanne VanHouten, both of Pennsylvania. He is survived by his husband, Dr. John Happ of Harpers Ferry; a sister, Martha Marchand of Strasburg, VA; a stepsister, Mary Warshowsky of Harlingen, TX; a stepson, James Happ of Clearbrook, VA; a stepdaughter, Jennifer Crompton of Montverde, FL; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.



Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 1, 2020

