Walter Carlton Wittig, Jr., 57, of New Market, took his final ride on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at RMH in Harrisonburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Wittig was born November 9, 1962 in Hawaii, son of the late Walter Carlton Wittig, Sr. and Jo Anne Miller Painter and Bruce "Poppie" Painter. He was a member of Quicksburg United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannie Coffey Wittig; children, Aaron Wittig of New Market, Adrienne Oden (Hailey) of Timberville, Brittney Owens of New Market, Christopher Owens of New Market, Rachel Tabor of Waynesboro; two sisters, Cathy Wittig-Donald of Quicksburg and Rebecca Wittig-Roper (Jerry) of Greenbelt, MD; grandchildren, Madison Wittig, Alana Oden and Corrigan Oden; great grandchild, Harper Tabor and special friend, Julie Gray of New Market and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Market Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.