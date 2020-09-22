Walter Edwin Krause Jr., 71, of Front Royal, VA passed away September 16, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
A gathering for family and friends will be held at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street Front Royal, VA, 22630, on Thursday September 24, 2020 at 6 p.m. Funeral Services will take place on Friday September 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. Services will be officiated by Sammy Campbell at Maddox Funeral Home.
Mr. Krause was born December 26, 1948 in Front Royal, VA to Walter E. Krause Sr. and Mary Moore Krause Blaisdell. He lived in Flint Hill, VA until he returned from the military and then moved to Front Royal, VA.
Mr. Krause served in the U S Army. He served in Vietnam from 1969-1970. He attended Flint Hill Baptist church as a youth. He was a member of the American Legion Post #53, Front Royal Moose Lodge #829, VFW, Harley Owners Group of Winchester VA and rode with the Helltown Riders. He was a member of the Flint Hill Fire Department and a lifetime member of the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Department. He was a heavy equipment operator with William Hazel until retirement. Walter was an avid hunter and loved fishing. He was a past member of the Massanutten Archery Club. His recent passion was going for rides on his Harley Trike.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Sue Pearson Krause, his mother, Mary Moore Krause Blaisdell, his daughter, Kimberly Krause Darr (fiance Robert Cameron), son Walter E. Krause III (wife Patricia Krause), Grandson Larry "Trey" Darr III (wife Brittany Darr), grandson Lucas Krause, and great grandson Bryson Darr.
He is preceded in death by his father Walter E. Krause Sr.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com