

Walter E. "Gene" Rush went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 23, 2020.



Gene was born March 24, 1938, the only child of the late James Wellington Rush and Virginia Catherine Coffman, at Edinburg, VA.



Gene is survived by the love of his life, Joyce Baker Rush; they had been married 55 years. He leaves two daughters, Melissa Lansberry and April Rhoades of whom he was very proud; four grandchildren, Ronnie, Jessica, Emily and Anna; three great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Baylen and McKenzie. He was so fond of his loyal and affectionate cat, Daisey. His best friend was his sister-in-law, Linda, always there to help.



He loved farming which he did with his father for many years. Later he operated his own business for 38 years as Gene's Painting Service. He enjoyed those old tractors, especially the John Deere ones. He loved hunting, fishing, camping, driving those old tractors, and spending time with the family; always sharing stories and tales that brought about much laughter.



Gene was a long-time member of the Pioneer Archery Club, a member of the Massanutten Antique Tractor and Gasoline Club and a member of Walkers Chapel Church of the Brethren.



A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Walkers Chapel Church of the Brethren, 267 Walkers Chapel Lane, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.



Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowman's Crossing.

