Service Information
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester , VA 22602
(540)-722-2400
Visitation
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester , VA 22602
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Omps Funeral Home - South Chapel
1260 Front Royal Pike
Winchester , VA 22602
Obituary



Jerry, 42, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away suddenly from an automobile accident April 29, 2019.



Jerry was born August 2, 1976 at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, Portsmouth, Virginia. Jerry was born into a U.S. Air Force family; both his Mom and Dad were on Active Duty. He traveled to several duty stations with them to include, Langley AFB, Virginia, Ramstein, AB, Lowry, AFB, Denver, Colorado, Mildenhall RAF England, Randolph AFB, Texas, Lajes AFB, Azores, Little Rock AFB, Arkansas, Manchester, New Hampshire, Florida and back home to the Virginia.



He is the son of Sandra Jean Ratliff of Bentonville, Virginia and Walter Jerome "Bud" Mott Jr. of Union City, Pennsylvania.



He was employed at the local Wal-Mart as a Stock Associate.



Jerry enjoyed the simple life, collecting and watching copies of movies. Whenever you asked Jerry about any movie, he had it in his collection and could tell you anything about them.



Jerry's Pride and Joy were his nieces and nephews. Autumn Marie and Summer Ann Welsh were in his care from birth. Whenever Jerry would go to work, they would cry for him not to go. Their cousin Emily Swindell also, loved her Uncle Jerry, and always had fun when she spent the night with her cousins, Aunt Missy and her Uncle Will.



He had plans to go to Florida this year to visit his precious nieces, Harley, Peyton, Lucie, and Sadie Strickland, and nephew, Levi Strickland. Knowing Jerry, he is smiling from heaven and will always be their Guardian Angel.



He was a friend to many, and dearly loved by his mother. He will be deeply missed by all that knew him and loved him.



Jerry is survived by his mother, Sandra Jean Ratliff; and his step parents, step father, Joel David Ratliff Sr. of Bentonville, Virginia, and step mother, Robin Evans (Belford) of East Palatka, Florida. He was a great brother to his sister, Andrea Jeanette Strickland, (Austin) of San Mateo, Florida; and his brothers, William Swindell (Melissa Welsh) of Stephens City, Virginia, James Swindell (Jennifer) of Front Royal, Virginia, James Mott, (Ashley) of Hawthorne, Florida and Jeffrey Mott of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel with the Reverend Mike Mayton officiating. Interment will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Stephens City, Virginia.



Pallbearers are the Masonic Brothers of Unity Lodge No. 146, Winchester Hiram Lodge, and one of Jerry's best friends, Kevin Welsh.



Anyone may arrive on their Harley for the services.



Jerry also, leaves behind his beloved cat, Lee.



In lieu of flowers, you may send your donation to The Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, in behalf of Jerry Mott, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.



Please view obituaries and tribute wall at



