Walter Raymond (Ray) Riley, Jr., 73, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away at his home on Thursday January 30, 2020.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Front Royal Country Club from 1 to 4 p.m. for the celebration of his life.
Mr. Riley was born July 18, 1946 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Walter, Sr. and Arietta Byrd Riley. He was also preceded in death by his son, John T. Riley.
He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a former member of the Front Royal Jaycees as well as the Optimist Club and worked for over 32 years at Shenandoah Motors.
Ray was an avid reader of crime novels, US History and comedy. He was also a successful worker of crosswords in pen, a true cruciverbalist! He thoroughly enjoyed the Food Network and the History Channel. When he wasn't reading or solving crosswords you could find him at Mom's Country Kitchen with his group of buddies solving the world's problems. Ray loved the world around him, the people he encountered and most importantly his two sons, which were the light of his life.
Survivors include his youngest son Patrick Raymond Riley of Norfolk, Virginia; former wife and dear friend Trudi B. Riley of Front Royal, Virginia, brother Stewart B. Riley (& wife Wanda) of Granbury, Texas; Aunt Helen Johnson; Uncle Herbert Byrd; two nieces, one nephew and numerous cousins.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation to the Front Royal Boy Scout Troop 52, care of 59 South Charles St. Front Royal, VA 22630.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 6, 2020