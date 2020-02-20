Northern Virginia Daily

Wanda Ann ""Nancy"" Brown (1948 - 2020)
Wanda Ann "Nanny" Brown, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020 surrounded by family.

Nanny was born in Arlington, Virginia on September 3, 1948 to the late Walter and Lois Rollison. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Brown; her brother, Walter S. Rollison Jr.; her first born child; and her children, Johnny Oates, Eric Hills and Brenda King Castro.

Surviving Wanda are her siblings, Lois Gill, Beverley Faye Six and her sister in law Judy Rollison; her children, Amy Coffey, Gene Rollison, Mack Rollison and Amber Bennett; her grandchildren, Tracey, Santana, Carlos, Mark, Destiny, Robin, Steven, Hannah, Kevin, Shelby, Courtney, Jennifer, Heather, Dana, Ashley, Thaddeus, Malachi and James; her nephew, Walter S. Rollison III; and her 22 great-grandchildren.

The family will host a memorial service at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

