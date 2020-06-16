Wanda J. "Ga" Groger, 63, of Fort Valley, VA passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Wanda was born in 1956 in Virginia, daughter of the late Hershel and Carrie Steele. She was a graduate of Falls Church High School, Class of 1974. Wanda was Human Resource Manager at Ted Britt Ford before her retirement. Before her employment at Ted Britt Ford, Wanda worked for Dr. Denise Bruner and Associates in Arlington, VA. Wanda loved all animals, but most of all enjoyed spending time together, as a family, with her children and grandchildren.
She married her high school sweetheart, James Matthew Groger, on March 19, 1976 in Fairfax, VA.
Surviving with her husband is a daughter, Angela Denise Groger (Jesse) of Sumerduck, VA and a son, James Matthew Groger, II (Stephanie) of Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Tylar Ashton Jayne of Fort Valley, VA, Mikaylah Ashlynn Groger of Sumerduck, VA, Jacob Aaron Groger of Somerset, PA, Lily Breanne Groger and Kailey Michelle Groger both of Chesterfield, VA; sisters, Betty Robey of Falls Church, VA and Patsy Walker of Fair Oaks, VA.
Along with her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by a brother, William "Billy" Galenski.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
A celebration of life service will be held after the visitation at 2:00 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with John Wilbur officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Wanda's memory to a humane society of the donor's choice.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jun. 16, 2020.