Wanda "Sis" Lynn Smith Ruffner, 73, made her journey to heaven to be with her husband and boys on February 29, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center surrounded by her family.



Wanda is survived by her daughter, Kimberly "Kim" Ruffner Harrison, son-in-law, Barry Bradley Harrison, grandson, Alexander "Alex" Ruffner Harrison, daughter-in-law, Anna Lynn Harrison, great-grandchildren, Nicholas Ruffner Harrison and Emeline Katherine Harrison, brother, Danny D. Smith, sisters, Sandra Frazier (Charles), Sheila Bratton (Don), Bobbi Dellinger (Randy), Melissa Crites (Mike), many nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, Thackery Binx Hocus Pocus.



Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Donnie" Lee Ruffner, her sons, Donald Neal "Noodles" Ruffner and James "Jimmy" Emmit Ruffner, and brother Denny Ray Smith.



Wanda was born on November 10, 1946 in Front Royal, VA. She was the daughter of the late Elmer Douglas and Ruby T. Smith. She graduated from John S. Mosby Academy on May 31, 1966. Wanda met her future husband when they were in middle school. Donnie told family and friends he would marry her one day. They began dating when they were sophomores in high school and married on July 1, 1966. Donnie and Wanda began their married life in Front Royal and lived in several places during their life together: Richmond, VA, Florida, and Texas. They loved to travel and when Donnie retired, they returned to Front Royal to be close to their grandson, Alex, and other family.



Wanda loved taking care of people during her long career in the medical field. She was also a talented artist who created Native American inspired pieces. Many specialty shops from Front Royal to Washington, D. C. carried her work. Her biggest joy in life was being a wife, mother, Big little Sis, and Grammy.



A celebration of life will be held on March 21, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Raymond E. Santmyers Youth Center 200 E. 8th Street Front Royal, VA 22630.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W. Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601.



