

Ward Easton Myers, Jr., 92, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the Lynn Care Center.



Services were held at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal, Virginia, on Wednesday June 3, 2020 with Pastor Sherry Waddell officiating.



Ward E. Myers, Jr. was born to the late Ward E. Myers, Sr. and Stella Johnson Myers in Warren County, Virginia, on November 22, 1927.



Ward served in the United States Army and he went on to become a quality control specialist in the aero-space industry.



Ward was a lifetime member of the Masonic Unity Lodge #146 AF&AM and Shriners, Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53 and VFW Post 1860, as well as a devout member of the Front Royal Asbury United Methodist Church.



Ward was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanna Marie Myers; brother John Myers; sister Patsy M. Turner; and grandson Patrick Myers.



Surviving Mr. Myers is his wife, Marie Myers; sons, Ward E. "Sonnie" Myers III (Barbara-Sue), and Gary Sours; daughter, Teresa "Terry" Lynn (Tim); grandchildren, Lyndsie Anderson, Dale Lynn, and Brian Sours; five great grandchildren; and his close friends, Jimmy Fincham and Pat Kenyon who assisted with his care.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Ward's name to the local VFW Post 1860, 1847 N Royal Ave, Front Royal, Virginia, 22630 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia, 22601.



Services were handled by Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main Street Front Royal, Virginia, 22630.

