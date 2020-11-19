Ward George Anderson, 61, of Linden, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2020 at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 11 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Jim Bunce officiating. Burial will follow at Leeds Cemetery in Hume, Virginia.
Mr. Anderson was born on July 19, 1959 in Washington, DC to the late Conway and Gloria Plaugher Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Robert, Richard and John Anderson. He was a supervisor with Anderson Construction.
Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Janice Dotson Anderson; two step sons, Craig Osborne Jr. and Caleb Osborne; five brothers, Conway (Carolyn) Anderson, Raymond (Iris) Anderson, Brian (Tina) Anderson, James (Angela) Anderson and Carl (Jamie) Anderson; sister, Patricia (Richard) Franklin; half-brother, Joseph (Sally) Schwartz; two step grandchildren, Craig Osborne III and Tanesha Osborne and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4 to 6 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to The Salvation Army, 357 Cloud Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com