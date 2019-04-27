Friends are invited to gather for an informal memorial service for Warren Francis Jones Jr. Saturday, May 11, 1-4 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Woodbine Farm Market, Rt. 55, Lebanon Church.
Join us for light refreshments and bring your best stories about Warren's wide-ranging interests and adventures. We would love to hear them!
Parking is to the rear of the Market, at the picnic shelter; please note alcohol is not permitted at Woodbine.
Rain or shine, we will remember this beloved, big-hearted man, sorely missed.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 27, 2019