Northern Virginia Daily

Warren Francis Jones Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Francis Jones Jr..
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
picnic shelter at Woodbine Farm Market,
Rt. 55,
Lebanon Church., VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers


Friends are invited to gather for an informal memorial service for Warren Francis Jones Jr. Saturday, May 11, 1-4 p.m. at the picnic shelter at Woodbine Farm Market, Rt. 55, Lebanon Church.

Join us for light refreshments and bring your best stories about Warren's wide-ranging interests and adventures. We would love to hear them!

Parking is to the rear of the Market, at the picnic shelter; please note alcohol is not permitted at Woodbine.

Rain or shine, we will remember this beloved, big-hearted man, sorely missed.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Apr. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.