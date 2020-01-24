Wayne Allen Derflinger "Froggy D", 63, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, January 20, 2020.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date.
Mr. Derflinger was born on February 28, 1956 in Front Royal to the late Amos Jack Derflinger and Lacey Fox Derflinger. He was a graduate of Warren County High School class of '74 where he played the trumpet in band and owned C.D.'s Home Improvements and House Cleaning.
Surviving along with his mother are his wife of 20 years, Carolyn L. Derflinger "Lumas" of Front Royal; son, Jason Allen Derflinger of Front Royal; daughter, Angie Prabhajar of Winchester, Virginia; brother, Joe Derflinger (Cindy) of Front Royal; sister, Wendy Atkins (Donnie) of Front Royal; four grandchildren, Bryant Daggett, Serenady Hills, Hunter Allen Derflinger and Krystina Supinger and he was expecting his first great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jan. 24, 2020