

Wayne Anthony Travis, Sr. ("Iceman"), passed away on July 7, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa, FL.



Wayne was born on November 29, 1954, the youngest child of Preston and Hilda Travis.



He was a graduate of Warren County High School and attended Radford University, in Radford, VA.



For 20 years, Wayne was employed with several Dept. of Defense contractors as a Financial Analyst. He and his family moved to Florida in 2005 where he began a new career as an Employment Specialist with the Vocational Rehab Dept. of Social Services.



The Big Brothers Big Sisters program of Tampa, FL was very important to Wayne and his wife Martha. They were active members for many years.



Surviving Wayne is his wife Martha of 34 years, his son Wayne Anthony Travis, Jr., daughter Allison Lee Travis, future son-in-law Paul Sheehy III, sister Sheila D. Disney, brothers Preston L. Travis II and Michael L. Travis, and many extended family members and friends who will miss his kind and loving heart and witty jokes.



The family extends sincere thanks to its church families (St. Marks in St. Petersburg, FL and John Wesley in Front Royal, VA) for all prayers and support during this difficult time.



Due to COVID-19 protocol, Wayne's Celebration of Life and Interment at Good Hope Cemetery will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions in Wayne's name may be sent to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay, Inc. at 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd #160, Tampa, FL 33614.

