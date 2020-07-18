1/
Wayne Lamont "Lil Weezy" Starks Jr.
1994 - 2020
Wayne "Lil Weezy" Lamont Starks, Jr., 25, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with James Starks, Jr. and Mamie Bridgette officiating. Burial will follow at Starks Family Cemetery in Sperryville, Virginia.

Wayne was born on August 31, 1994 in Winchester, Virginia to Wayne Starks, Sr. and Angela Holt.

He was also preceded in death by his aunt, Latonya Starks; grandmother, Anna Mae Starks and grandfather, James Starks, Sr.

Surviving with both of his parents are his three sisters, Dazia Lanice Starks, Tenea Starks and Chanelle Starks; three brothers, Kasey Starling, Blake Hunter Hose and Da'Shawn Elijah Long and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins including Rosa Cadet, Ro Jordan, Tony Starks and Geneva Fletcher.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Starks family for a future non-profit for children in crisis.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com

Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Jul. 18, 2020.
